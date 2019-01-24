Animal Planet Orders Season Two of ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’

Animal Planet has greenlit season two of Crikey! It’s the Irwins, about the work of the Irwin family, Terri, Bindi and Robert, to bring people closer to animals. The season one finale airs Sunday, Jan. 27.

“Our audiences have a front-row seat for the Irwin family’s wildlife adventures, immersed in the sights and sounds of so many incredible animals,” said Susanna Dinnage, global president of Animal Planet. “We are delighted to be sharing their new and inspiring stories later this year with viewers all over the world.”

Irwin patriarch Steve died in 2006 after he was attacked by a stingray at the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. He was 44.

The Irwins shared the renewal news on The Tonight Show Jan. 23.

“I’m so excited for the opportunity to film season two of Crikey! It’s the Irwins with Animal Planet,” said Terri Irwin, who was Steve’s wife. “I am incredibly honored to be continuing Steve’s legacy and to be encouraging everyone to take a stand to help protect wildlife and wild places.”

In season one, viewers saw a giraffe named Scarlett, a rescue koala named Cedar and a crocodile named Graham.

Crikey! It’s the Irwins launched in more than 205 countries and territories, said Animal Planet.

Animal Planet is part of Discovery Inc.