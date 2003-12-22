Animal Planet EVP/GM Exits

Animal Planet executive vice president and general manager Michael Cascio is leaving his post at the end of the year. What his next move will be is not yet clear.

Cascio, who joined Animal Planet in May 2001, exits amid a period of ratings growth for the channel. The net’s prime time viewership is up 11% in 2003 compared to the previous year.

Discovery Networks chief Billy Campbell plans to start looking for a new general manager immediately. Since Campbell took over in May 2002, he has appointed several new network heads for Discovery channels, including TLC’s Roger Marmet, Travel Channel’s Rick Rodriguez and The Science Channel’s Steve Burns.