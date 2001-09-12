Angell believed dead in tower crash

Multiple Emmy winner David Angell and his wife, Lynn, were believed to have been on American Airlines Flight 11 from Boston to Los Angeles early Tuesday morning when it was hijacked and used in the terrorist attacks.

Angell was co-creator of NBC's Frasier, creator of NBC sitcom Wings and was a producer on Cheers, all Paramount-produced sitcoms.

In a statement, Paramount Network Television said: "This has devastated all of us at Paramount. Words cannot express our sorrows. Angell has been at Paramount since 1983 and his talents, wit, humor and grace will be deeply missed."

Angell was up for an Emmy at this year's now-postponed awards ceremony.

NBC release the following statement: "NBC joins the entertainment community in extending our heartfelt condolences to the families of David and Lynn Angell, as well as to all other families of victims affected in the wake of this tragic event. David was one of television's premier talents and has been a valued member of the NBC family for a long time. Words can't begin to express how much he'll be missed by all of us at NBC."

- Joe Schlosser