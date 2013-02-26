Angelakis: Retrans a $200M Business for NBC by 2014

Comcast chief financial officer Michael Angelakis told an

industry audience Tuesday that he expects retransmission consent revenue from

both its owned and operated stations and through reverse compensation from

affiliates to increase about five times by 2014 to about $200 million.

Speaking at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and

Telecommunications conference in San Francisco, Angelakis said that raising

retrans revenue is a top priority for NBC Universal, adding that the

programming unit had received "minuscule" retrans fees in past years.

Retransmission increases is part of the broader NBCU

strategy to close

the monetization gap between the programmer and its peers. Included in that

strategy is to attract higher advertising fees and CPMs at its cable networks.

At the conference, Angelakis said that NBC stations

attracted about $40 million in retrans fees in 2012, compared to the negligible

fees it received in prior years. And even with that increase, NBCU would lag

far behind the retrans leader CBS, which has said it expects $500 million in

retrans revenue in 2013.