Angelakis: No Usage-Based Pricing for Now

Comcast chief financial officer Michael Angelakis said the nation's largest MSO won't rock the high-speed data boat with a move toward usage based pricing, but said he admired Time Warner Cable for taking the risk.

"We have a very high customer satisfaction rating and we don't really want to rock the boat on that product," Angelakis said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom conference in San Francisco Tuesday.

Monday Time Warner Cable announced that it would start an optional usage based pricing for its "Internet Essentials" lower tier high-speed Internet service in southern Texas, as a way for customers to save money.

