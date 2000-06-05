Angela Rae, an anchor for the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. news at CBS-owned wfor-tv Miami will join the companys flagship station, wcbs-tv,

Angela Rae, an anchor for the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. news at CBS-owned WFOR-TV Miami will join the company's flagship station, WCBS-TV, in No. 1 market New York. She will anchor at noon ant 5 p.m. in New York. The move is the latest in a series of staff changes by new News Director Joel Cheatwood, in an effort to move WCBS-TV from the ratings cellar. Rae, who has been with the Miami station since 1995, will move after the July ratings book.