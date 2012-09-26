Andy Williams Dies at 84

Entertainer Andy Williams has passed away at the age of 84, following a year-long battle with cancer. Williams died at his home in Branson, Mo., Tuesday night, according to reports.

Williams appeared on numerous variety shows and hosted several of his own, including The Andy Williams Show.

Williams was a regular performer on The Tonight Show With Steve Allen before landing a recording contract and began a career that earned him five Grammy nominations, and 10 gold and three platinum albums. Williams' biggest hit was the Oscar-winning "Moon River" from Breakfast at Tiffany's, which ultimately became the song most associated with him.