Andy Richter back on Fox

Andy Richter may not actually control the universe, but his show of a similar

name returns to Fox for its second-season premiere Sunday, Dec. 1 at 9:30

p.m. EST/PST.

Andy Richter Controls the Universe is executive-produced by Victor Fresco

and Andy Ackerman and produced by Paramount Television in association with

20th Century Fox Television.

Granada's The Grubbs had been slated for that slot, but Fox decided

against airing the show during the November sweeps and cut back its order from

13 episodes to eight, with no certain airdate.