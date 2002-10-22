Andy Richter back on Fox
Andy Richter may not actually control the universe, but his show of a similar
name returns to Fox for its second-season premiere Sunday, Dec. 1 at 9:30
p.m. EST/PST.
Andy Richter Controls the Universe is executive-produced by Victor Fresco
and Andy Ackerman and produced by Paramount Television in association with
20th Century Fox Television.
Granada's The Grubbs had been slated for that slot, but Fox decided
against airing the show during the November sweeps and cut back its order from
13 episodes to eight, with no certain airdate.
