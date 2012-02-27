The over-the-top market is headed

for a big smackdown this year, as

Netflix, Google, Amazon, Verizon,

Dish, Apple, Comcast, Microsoft and

others battle to expand their offerings

and market share. And that’s a mighty

big plus to Andy Forssell, given the

$ 500 million Hulu plans to spend on TV shows and movies in 2012.

Forssell, who expanded Hulu’s content providers from two in 2007

when he joined the company to more than 330 today, has already

played a key role in the service’s growth to 1.5 million subscribers

and $410 million of revenue in 2011. But Hulu still lags way behind

Netflix’s 21.7 million subs. Now that Hulu’s owners have backed

away from selling the service and are hoping to turn it into an OTT

powerhouse, Forssell’s efforts to acquire rights for new international

services and push into original programming to complement the

45,000 or so titles available on Hulu Plus will be developments worth

staying tuned to.