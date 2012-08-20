Andy Cohen: Digital Made the TV Star

B&C's 2012 Digital All-Stars

It's hard to imagine a time when

television executives and talent weren’t

blogging or tweeting their every

thought. But seven years ago, Andy Cohen

was one of the first, when he started a blog

on BravoTV.com to dish on the behind-thescenes

drama of Project Runway.



The blog led to online aftershows for Top

Chef and to Cohen hosting the network’s

reunion shows and eventually his own latenight

talk show, Watch What Happens Live.

Now, Cohen’s on-air and online presence,

combined with his dual role as Bravo’s executive

VP of development and talent, has made

him the face of the cable network more than

any Real Housewife.

Cohen had long harbored on-air ambitions,

but had given up on them until his blog

spawned the launch of WWHL, which began

as a Web-only series. “If I started at Bravo and

said to my boss, ‘Look, I want a talk show,’ that

would have been preposterous,”

he says. “But

the way it happened was

just so organic.”

WWHL’s success led

to its expansion to five

nights a week last January.

The talker takes its

live/interactive format

seriously, with Cohen

soliciting questions for

his guests via Facebook

and his Twitter feed,

which he tweets from

frequently for his nearly

800,000 followers.

Though Cohen is constantly looking for

ways to make WWHL more interactive, that

“would almost mean me coming to your

house and doing the show for you in your

living room,” he jokes.

Now digital goes hand

in hand with everything

Bravo does, from cast

blogs for all its shows,

partnerships with Foursquare,

Facebook games

and social editions of its

programs, like Top Chef’s

video series Last Chance

Kitchen, where eliminated

contestants compete

for another chance on

the show each week after

the broadcast—a direct

result of the marriage

between digital and TV.

“I’m just so excited we were able to figure

out something that allowed people to extend

the show to the Web, and then know what was

happening on the Web was going to play out

on TV,” Cohen says.