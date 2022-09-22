Android TV and Google TV Now Power More Than 20% of Smart TVs Shipped Globally
According to research company Omdia, the European TVOS market is now a three-horse race between Google, Samsung and LG
Shipments of smart TVs powered by Android TV and its predecessor TVOS, Google TV, have more than doubled since the beginning of 2019, accounting for only 10% of the market to a current level of more than 20%, according to research company Omdia.
At a presentation delivered last week ahead of the IFA conference in Berlin (and covered by FlatpanelsHD.com), Omdia analyst Paul Gray called the European smart TVOS market a three-horse race between Google, LG and its webOS software, and Samsung's Tizen.
The analyst even described Android TV's proliferation as a "consistent growth story."
In North America, Roku remains the dominant TVOS natively installed into smart TVs, followed by Amazon Fire TV. But based on expanded product availability, Google appears to be gaining ground here, as well.
More than 90% of the smart TVs shipped globally now include a native TVOS vs. only around 80% back in 2019, Omdia said.
Gray added that the global smart TV market is entering its "third streaming wave" -- not only are video streaming pucks and dongles being displaced by smart TVs with natively installed TVOS, but cloud gaming capabilities on these smart TVs now threaten the viability of external gaming consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation, as well.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
