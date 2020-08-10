Android TV Active Users Up 80% from 2019

Google revealed Monday that active users for its Android TV video operating system are up 80% year over year.

Google, which disclosed the data as part of a product update, didn’t offer up an actual active user count. Both Roku and Amazon, the top video OS suppliers in the U.S. boasts more than 40 million active users worldwide.

Google also said that it partners with seven of the top 10 smart TV OEMs globally, supplying Android TV as the operating system for their devices. Globally, Android TV is battling Samsun’s Tizen and LG’s webOS for smart TV dominance. Roku has a strong position in smart TV in the U.S., but its key partner in that endeavor, China’s TCL, recently signed a deal to also supply Android TV-powered sets.

Meanwhile, Google also said that more than 160 pay TV operators use its platform (a number unchanged since Google’s last disclosure).

And more than 7,000 apps for Android TV are deployed in the Google Play Store, up from 5,000 in April 2019.