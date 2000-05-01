Andrews returns, behind the lens
Frank Andrews, longtime top anchor and former news director at WNEP-TV Scranton-Wilkes-Barre, Pa., returned to television at WYOU(TV) in the same market as a producer.
Andrews had joined WYOU(TV) early last year as an anchor but had to leave later in the year because of medical problems. He suffered hip and back problems from a 1997 car crash and subsequent reinjury in a fall.
His recurring medical problems had forced him to leave WNEP-TV, but Andrews' long history as a key part of that station-long the dominant station in the market-gave instant credibility to wyou's efforts at improvement.
"When I was at wnep, I produced every newscast at one time or another. I'm a producer at heart. We'll see what happens in the future."
