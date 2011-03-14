Andrews, Bartiromo Join 'Women of New York' Panelist Lineup

Broadcasters Erin Andrews and Maria Bartiromo have joined the lineup of panelists set to speak at B&C’s “Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of New York” event April 20 at the Roosevelt Hotel.



“Women of New York” is an off-the-record, afternoon networking and cocktail hour (or three) featuring candid Q&As with top female figures from the TV and media industry. This is the first time the event will be held in New York and follows the successful launch of last summer’s “Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of Hollywood,” featuring conversations with Disney/ABC’s Anne Sweeney and CBS’ Nina Tassler, among others.



Bartiromo is anchor of CNBC’s Closing Bell With Maria Bartiromo and anchor and managing editor of NBCU Domestic TV Distribution’s syndicated The Wall Street Journal Report With Maria Bartiromo. Also an author and an Emmy award-winner, Bartiromo has covered Wall Street for 20 years. In 1995, she became the first journalist to report live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on a daily basis.



Andrews, ESPN sports reporter and Good Morning America correspondent, has quickly become one of the most recognizable female sportscasters in the business. She recently signed a multi-year deal with ESPN to join the College GameDay lineup and contributes select reports to GMA throughout the year.



Andrews and Bartiromo join a speaker lineup that already includes a list of top execs slated for a panel discussion dubbed “Brand Yourself”: Peggy Green, vice chairman, ZenithOptimedia USA; Arlene Manos, president, national advertising sales, Rainbow Advertising Sales Corp., Rainbow Media Holdings; Melinda Witmer, executive VP/ chief programming officer, Time Warner Cable; and Pam Zucker, president, marketplace ignition and innovation, MediaVest USA.



Additional speakers for “Women of New York” will be announced.