Andrew Vrees: Serving ‘Something Different’

B&C's 2011 Local TV Executives of the Year

Calling WCVB Boston news director

Andrew Vrees a “jack of all trades” would

be an understatement. In his first job—in Fairbanks,

Alaska—Vrees reported, anchored, shot,

edited, directed and produced. Vrees credits the

experience as a big reason for his success. “It

[gave] me a better understanding of the many

roles people play in a news operation,” he says.

Bill Fine, WCVB general manager, describes

Vrees as “collaborative by nature,” but is quick to

point out he “has the leadership skill set to guide

our coverage in the right direction.”

With the New Hampshire primary right

around the corner, Vrees plans to set up shop at

Hearst’s WMUR in Manchester. “We’ll have significant coverage of probably one of the biggest

Senate races in the country,” he says.

“Everyone is going to report the latest

crime, storm, scandal,” adds Vrees, 43. “What

we try to do is offer our audience something

different.” This year, Vrees sent reporter Sean

Kelly to Afghanistan as part

of the station’s Assignment:

Afghanistan series. Kelly spent

time with the Massachusetts

National Guard 1st Battalion

181st Infantry Regiment.

Vrees also moved up the

start time of Eyeopener, the

station’s morning newscast,

to 4:30 a.m. in September.

It’s this commitment to

content that makes WCVB

the go-to for locals. In a poll

conducted by station parent

Hearst, WCVB was the station

most often cited by respondents

when asked “While tracking Hurricane

Irene, where were you getting key or critical

information about the storm or weather?” and

“Which local television station did you watch

most often for Hurricane Irene coverage?”

It should therefore come as no surprise that

WCVB has owned the competition the past two

years; it finished No. 1 in both total viewers

and the key 25-54 demo during the November

sweeps in nearly every news

hour. (WHDH was first at

noon in the demo; WBZ

was first at 7:30 p.m. in

total viewers.)

“We raise the bar high

here; we broke a lot of

news this year,” says

Vrees. “My goal next

year is to break even

more stories.”

Fine has complete

confidence in that. He

says the “ultimate compliment

any manager

can pay an employee

is if they would hire them again if given the

chance. In Andrew’s case, my answer would be

an unqualified ‘Absolutely.’”