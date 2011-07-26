Andrew Setos Leaves Fox Entertainment Group

Fox Entertainment Group's president of engineering, Andrew Setos, has decided to step down from his position.

Setos made the decision to leave on his own, a Fox spokesperson confirmed.

Setos had overseen the film and TV technology needs and operations at the company since 2002 and had worked at Fox for over 20 years.

In a letter to staff announcing Setos' departure, David Haslingden, president and COO of Fox Networks Group, praised Setos for his work in a number of areas, including his work in building digital broadcast facilities, expanding the company's massive domestic satellite and fiber transmission portfolios and his work on content protection.

No replacement has been announced.

The news was first reported by TheWrap.