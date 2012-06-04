Andrew Plotkin to Head New Regency's Television Division

Andrew Plotkin has been named executive VP of

television for New Regency, with the aim of building the revived company's return

to television.

Plotkin, who announced his departure as senior VP of original

programming and development at Syfy in March 2012, will oversee development and

production with the aim of expanding the studio and its domestic and

international distribution opportunities. He will report to Brad Weston, president

and CEO of New Regency.

"We set out to grow our television business in much the

same way that we have built our film business - through a talent-driven and

hands-on approach that allows Regency to be a part of projects and partnerships

that we believe in," said Weston. "Andrew brings immense talent and

unparalleled enthusiasm to Regency. We could not be more thrilled to have him

on our team as we re-energize our television division."

As head of the company's television arm, Plotkin will

foster its existing television projects, including its first-look agreement

with Israel's ADD and its original programming such as HBO's Beat the Reaper.