Andrew Plotkin to Head New Regency's Television Division
Andrew Plotkin has been named executive VP of
television for New Regency, with the aim of building the revived company's return
to television.
Plotkin, who announced his departure as senior VP of original
programming and development at Syfy in March 2012, will oversee development and
production with the aim of expanding the studio and its domestic and
international distribution opportunities. He will report to Brad Weston, president
and CEO of New Regency.
"We set out to grow our television business in much the
same way that we have built our film business - through a talent-driven and
hands-on approach that allows Regency to be a part of projects and partnerships
that we believe in," said Weston. "Andrew brings immense talent and
unparalleled enthusiasm to Regency. We could not be more thrilled to have him
on our team as we re-energize our television division."
As head of the company's television arm, Plotkin will
foster its existing television projects, including its first-look agreement
with Israel's ADD and its original programming such as HBO's Beat the Reaper.
