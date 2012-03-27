Andrew Jackson to Join Discovery

Discovery Communications has named the former head of the BBC's natural history unit, Andrew Jackson as executive VP production and development of landmark series and specials.

The long-time documentary production executive will join Discovery on June 1st and will be based in the U.K., where he will report to Eileen O'Neill, group president, Discovery and TLC Networks.

In his new post, Jackson will be in charge of programing strategies on specials, landmark events and instamentaries and will work closely with Discovery Networks International (DNI) on its big natural history, science and history projects.

"Andrew Jackson is one of the best in the business," noted O'Neill in a statement. "He shows true passion for his work and isn't afraid to take risk. He will bring to Discovery his vast experience in natural history and science -- two of our core genres. I look forward to working with Andrew as we continue to develop and launch some very ambitious projects both domestically and globally."

Prior to joining Discovery, Jackson served as head of BBC's Natural History Unit, where he oversaw the production of over 40 series, including Planet Earth and Life.

During his career, Jackson has also been involved in production for Discovery networks for more than 20 years, making several series and specials for Animal Planet, Science Channel and Discovery.