Andrew intros antenna

The new AL8 Plus antenna from Andrew is designed for low-power digital and

analog TV.

The horizontally polarized UHF antennas can handle 10 kW of power for digital

broadcasts and 23 kW for analog. It also has an effective radiated power level

of up to 450 kW (1 MW analog).

The company's trade-up program permits broadcasters transmitting a low-power

DTV signal to receive 50 percent of the AL8 Plus purchase price as a credit

toward a high-end antenna.

Prices range from $5,200 for a 3-kW, eight-bay, omnidirectional antenna, to

$19,950 for a 10-kW, 12-bay directional.