Andrew intros antenna
The new AL8 Plus antenna from Andrew is designed for low-power digital and
analog TV.
The horizontally polarized UHF antennas can handle 10 kW of power for digital
broadcasts and 23 kW for analog. It also has an effective radiated power level
of up to 450 kW (1 MW analog).
The company's trade-up program permits broadcasters transmitting a low-power
DTV signal to receive 50 percent of the AL8 Plus purchase price as a credit
toward a high-end antenna.
Prices range from $5,200 for a 3-kW, eight-bay, omnidirectional antenna, to
$19,950 for a 10-kW, 12-bay directional.
