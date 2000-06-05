Andrew installs Stacker in Raleigh

Andrew Corp. has installed its first Stacker optimized antenna configuration for DTV pioneer Capitol Broadcasting at WRAL-DT and WRAZ-DT in Raleigh, N.C.

The Stacker structure is a top-mounted Trasar antenna for ch. 53, WRAL-DT, and an integral dual-channel Trasar antenna for ch. 49 and 50, wraz-dt.

The configuration allows Capitol to remove the bottom station antenna for wraz without compromising the structure, allowing antennas to be serviced or swapped out without interfering with wral-dt's performance.