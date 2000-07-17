Andrew Heller

President of distribution, Turner Broadcasting System; b. April 15, 1955, Brooklyn, N.Y.; B.S., Cornell University, industrial and labor relations, 1977; J.D., Fordham University, 1980; associate, Arnaou, Bobrow, Greenapple, Kurzman & Midler, New York, 1980-82; bankruptcy associate, Glass & Howard; New York 1982-85; litigation counsel, Home Box Office, 1985-90; senior counsel, American Television & Communications (later Time Warner Cable), 1990-96; assistant general counsel, 1996-98; executive vice president, Turner Network Sales,1998; COO, Turner Broadcasting System, 1999; current position since October 1999; m. Margaret Dorsey, April 23, 1983; two children: Megan (14) and Stephen (11).