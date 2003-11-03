Andrew Exits Broadcast

Andrew Corp.'s long history in the broadcast-product market, which began in 1937 with Dr. Victor Andrews and antenna-tuning and transmission-line equipment, is ending. The company has agreed to sell its broadcast products division to Electronics Research Inc. (ERI). The two have signed a letter of intent to complete the deal next month. Terms were unavailable.

ERI COO Jim Meleski says the acquisition gives ERI a full package of proven TV and FM tower products, filters, combiners and other related gear. About 10 years ago, ERI became involved in broadcast-tower integration, giving the products an outlet.

"We already provide the engineering expertise," he says, "so the addition of the products is a natural fit."

ERI was strategically gearing up to get involved in TV antennas, Meleski adds. The purchase allows the company to meet its objective sooner than expected.

Chandler, Ind.-based ERI has approximately 200 employees. The deal involves the purchase of Andrew facilities in Gray, Maine, and Orland Park, Ill., about 300 miles from ERI's Chandler facility. The Maine plant will operate as it does today; the Orland Park operation will move to Chandler.

"We're going to use as many of the folks as we can because we're very conscious of the value of people," says Meleski. "It's too early to say exactly how many will be coming over, but we're certainly looking to use some of them and integrate them in Chandler."