Andrew Breitbart Dies at 43

Conservative commentator Andrew Breitbart died of natural causes Thursday morning in Los Angeles, according to a post on his Web site. He was 43.

Breitbart was a regular TV pundit on the cable news networks, in addition to being an author and Web site publisher. Before starting his news aggregation site Breitbart.com, he was an editor for the Drudge report and helped launch The Huffington Post.

His Web sites were involved in controversies like the 2009 ACORN undercover videos, the resignation of Shirley Sherrod from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2010, and his BigJournalism site was the first to post the sexually explicit photos from New York Representative Anthony Weiner's Twitter account that eventually led to the congressman's resignation.