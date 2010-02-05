Andrea Wong To Exit Lifetime

Andrea Wong has finalized a deal to exit as president and CEO of Lifetimes Networks.

Wong's

exit from the cable service has been widely expected in the wake of the

network's acquisition by A&E Television Networks.

Last year,

Disney, Hearst Corporation and NBC Universal announced that A&E

Television Networks would acquire the Lifetime portfolio, effectively

combining A&E, History, Bio and Lifetime and Lifetime Movie Network

under one roof.

A&E veteran Abbe Raven was tapped to run the new entity.

Wong announced her farewell in an e-mail to Lifetime staffers Friday (Feb. 5) afternoon.

"As

with all acquisitions and mergers, change is inevitable," Wong wrote.

"And certainly that has been the case for us over the last several

months. Now that my role in the acquisition of Lifetime by AETN is

concluded, and the integration of the organizations including a more

streamlined management structure is nearly complete, I believe that it

is the right time for me to step down as President & CEO. It is my

plan to move on in the coming weeks after assisting in any way I can

with the transition."

In a statement, Raven thanked for Wong

for "her many contributions to Lifetime. We are pleased that she will

be with us for a transition period and we wish her well in her future

endeavors."

Wong came to Lifetime in 2007 after a successful run

as head of unscripted at ABC where she developed multiple enduring

franchises including Dancing with the Stars and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

Nikke Finke at Deadline Hollywood Daily first reported the news Friday afternoon.