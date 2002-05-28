Andrea Thompson joins Court TV
Former NYPD Blue star and CNN Headline News anchor Andrea Thompson is
returning to television.
Thompson, who abandoned her Headline gig abruptly in March, is joining Court TV to
host a retooled Saturday-night block.
Thompson will be featured in wraparound spots buffering two Forensic
Files episodes and a one-hour documentary.
Court TV's new Saturday-night block, dubbed "Follow Your Intuition,"
kicks off June 8.
Perry Mason movies have been airing on Saturday nights.
The Saturday prime time schedule actually mirrors Court TV's weekday-evening
lineup.
Thompson will also do promotional work for Court TV (the channel airs
off-nets of NYPD Blue).
Thompson left the ABC drama for a career in broadcast journalism.
After a brief stint as a reporter in Albuquerque, N.M., she joined Headline in
2001 and, after the network's ballyhooed relaunch last August, she anchored a prime
time segment.
