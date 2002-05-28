Andrea Thompson joins Court TV

Former NYPD Blue star and CNN Headline News anchor Andrea Thompson is

returning to television.

Thompson, who abandoned her Headline gig abruptly in March, is joining Court TV to

host a retooled Saturday-night block.

Thompson will be featured in wraparound spots buffering two Forensic

Files episodes and a one-hour documentary.

Court TV's new Saturday-night block, dubbed "Follow Your Intuition,"

kicks off June 8.

Perry Mason movies have been airing on Saturday nights.

The Saturday prime time schedule actually mirrors Court TV's weekday-evening

lineup.

Thompson will also do promotional work for Court TV (the channel airs

off-nets of NYPD Blue).

Thompson left the ABC drama for a career in broadcast journalism.

After a brief stint as a reporter in Albuquerque, N.M., she joined Headline in

2001 and, after the network's ballyhooed relaunch last August, she anchored a prime

time segment.