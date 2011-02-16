Andrea Morabito Joins B&C as Staff Writer

Andrea Morabito has been named staff writer at B&C, reporting to editor-in-chief Ben Grossman. She was promoted from the position of editorial assistant, a role she has held since last summer.

"Andrea's performance at B&C basically left me with no choice but to promote her," Grossman said. "She established herself as a vital member of our team faster than anyone I can remember, is calm under fire, has great instincts for the business, and clearly is a rising star in our industry. When you discover talent like that, you have to snatch it up before someone else does."

Since joining B&C, Morabito has written cover stories, profiles and conducted Q&A's with top execs in areas ranging from network and cable programming to the network and cable news business.

"Her instinct for tapping in to what people are talking about in our business is what impressed me the most," Grossman added. "She will cover programming news, but more than that will be telling people who work in the industry what they need to be keeping a close eye on."

Prior to B&C, Morabito worked with organizations including the Thomas Publishing Company and The Business Insider. She is a magna cum laude graduate of The Newhouse School at Syracuse University.

Morabito will be based in B&C's New York office. Her phone number is 917-281-4711 and her email address is amorabito@nbmedia.com.