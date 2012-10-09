Andrea Kremer Joins NFL Network

NFL Network has hired veteran reporter Andrea Kremer.

Kremer will serve as the chief correspondent to a newly-formed unit covering player health and safety issues. Arash Ghadishah, a former Nightline and White House producer for ABC News, has also joined NFL Network to work with Kremer and the other reporters.

"Andrea's journalistic credentials, particularly in regards to reporting on the NFL, speak for themselves and we're thrilled to add her talents to NFL Network," said NFL Network executive producerEric Weinberger. "Reporting on player health and safety across the league is a key initiative for NFL Network and Andrea will do an outstanding job covering this issue."

Recently, Kremer contributed to NBCUniversal's coverage of the London Olympics and is a former sideline reporter for Sunday Night Football. She will continue as correspondent to HBO's Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel.