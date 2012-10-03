Andrea Canning Joins NBC News' 'Dateline'

Andrea Canning has joined NBC News as a Dateline correspondent, NBC News president Steve Capus announced

Wednesday.

In addition to her role on Dateline, Canning will contribute to NBC News' Today and NBC Nightly News,

as well as MSNBC. Canning most recently had been a correspondent with ABC News,

a post she had held since 2004, before departing the network in April.

"Andrea's track

record speaks for itself," said David Corvo, Dateline's senior executive producer. "We're so pleased to have her

on board, and are looking forward to watching her make her mark as we go into

our twenty-first season."