After

joining CBS in 1984, Andrea Berry recalls undergoing a year-and-a-half-long

technical management-training course that exposed her to every aspect of the

creation of TV programming. Among the things she saw, it was live programming

that really enthralled her. She soon asked for a job in sports production, even

though she had not been a passionate sports fan. "I asked for sports because I

wanted a challenge, and I got it," she recalls. "There were no manuals to do remote production.

There were no classes in school to teach you how to do it."





Berry's willingness to jump into daunting challenges

has pushed the Fox Networks Engineering & Operations' senior VP of media services into a successful

career with a long history of technical innovations. Besides being a part of

teams that have earned five Emmys for sports productions, Berry has been

involved with a number of infrastructure projects to upgrade operations or

launch new networks.





Berry's father, a physicist, convinced her to study computer science and

engineering at the Illinois Institute of Technology. There, she worked at the

college radio station and landed an internship with NBC O&O WMAQ. "I got

the broadcast bug when I was 18, and I never stopped working in TV," she says.





After graduating, she was quickly hired by CBS, where she thrived in sports

production. "There

were only a few women, and I was the only African- American technical producer," she

remembers. "I

had no idea that sports would be the springboard for my career. But in terms of

technology, sports has always been a place for technical innovation and trying

out new things."





When CBS lost NFL football rights to Fox, Berry in 1996 moved over to Fox

Sports Net as VP of field operations, where she was part of the team that

helped launch the channel. "It was a huge technical challenge to manage a

launch of a network that did about 4,000 live shows in its first year," she

says.





From there, Berry rose to senior VP of field operations at Fox Sports, she

played a key role in streamlining and standardizing workflows for FSN's massive

production slate, upgraded some major facilities and spearheaded the move to HD

for Fox's coverage of the 2004 NFL season.





In 2004, Berry joined Fox Networks Engineering and Operations as senior VP of

broadcast operations, where she has worked on several new networks, including

the launch of MundoFox in 2012 and the upcoming launch of Fox Sports One. In

2011, she was named senior VP of media services.





In addition to balancing work pressures with her very full family life with her

husband, director/producer D. Channsin Berry, and their two sons, Berry has

also found time to mentor young people getting into engineering and TV. She is

a major proponent of efforts to get more women into technical and scientific

fields, serves on the board of the NAB Education Foundation's Technical

Apprenticeship Program and supports an innovative computer discovery camp run

by her alma mater for middle school girls in Chicago.





"I always encourage women to get into technology and hope that in the future

the gender gaps will not be so great," Berry says.