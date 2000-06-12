In and out at CBS Internet Group

CBS Internet Group laid off 24 of its 100 employees earlier this month, replacing half of them with a dozen new hires last week, according to a CBS spokesman.

Among those new hires were Robert Gehorsam, who joins CBS Internet as senior vice president of programming, and Mark Kortekaas, who was named chief technology officer.

Both are former Sony Online colleagues of Lisa Simpson, who was named COO at CBS Internet in April, after serving as president of Sony Online.

"As with all transitions, there comes a time when an organization must endure a certain amount of upheaval," CBS told employees in an internal memo about the layoffs.