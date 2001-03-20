Ancier lands at WB

Garth Ancier is back at the WB and then some.

The former WB and NBC entertainment head has been named executive VP, programming, for Turner Networks, the new division combining WB with Turner cable networks including TNT, TBS and CNN. The division is overseen by Ancier's old WB boss, Jamie Kellner.

The job is more brainstorming than operations, with all the current channel programming heads continuing to report to Kellner, with Ancier "creating overall corporate programing strategy."

"This arrangement really plays to Garth's strengths, which is the creative process," said Kellner, chairman and CEO of Turner Broadcasting. "We don't need him to administrate here. There is plenty of infrastructure for those tasks." Ancier, who was let go by NBC earlier this year, will split his time between Turner headquarters in Atlanta and Warner Bros. Los Angeles digs.

Meanwhile, The WB met with advertisers in Los Angeles yesterday to unveil plans for the fall, including 10 potential reality series, including Elimidate Deluxe, a prime time version of Warner Bros. syndicated relationship show, Elimidate. Other realiity series in the works include Lost in the USA, No Boundaries and a remake of That's Incredible. - Joe Schlosser