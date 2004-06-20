Anchors Separated At Birth

Will Ferrell’s character in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy bears a striking physical resemblance to KCBS Los Angeles anchor Harold Greene. In the 1970s, Greene really was “San Diego’s No. 1 News Anchor” at KGTV. And they both have color-wheel names.

As for Ferrell’s over-the-top, anchorboob, well, that’s where the similarities end. Greene wasn’t involved in production of the film and first saw Farrell as the blow-dried, alpha-male Burgundy in a movie trailer.

“My wife grabbed my arm, and I said, ‘Oh, no! I’ve been had!’” A professed Farrell fan, Greene says he’s going to see the film as soon as possible. But in disguise.

Director Adam McKay, a Saturday Night Live veteran who co-wrote the film with Farrell, claims he’s never heard of Greene. “Maybe Will knows him,” he offers. But he and Ferrell did consult Jack White (another color name), Greene’s on-air colleague at KGTV. According to McKay, Burgundy is an amalgam of many anchors. Right.

Anchorman hits theaters July 9.