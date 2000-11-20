Anchor-spotting

CBS News' Randall Pinkston visited WBBM-TV Chicago last week and is now considered a top candidate for a job there, possibly to replace Carol Marin as late-news anchor.

Former

Later Today

co-host Asha Blake had been up for the job, but sources say negotiations stalled over compensation.

Pinkston, currently based in New York, met with station management and made an audition tape. Marin's praised but low-rated newscast ended Oct. 30. Station executives have said they hope to retain the in-depth approach and quality of the newscast, while making it more viewer-friendly.