Anchor has eye surgery

WBTV(TV) Charlotte, N.C., anchor and reporter Bob Knowles is recovering from surgery to remove his right eye after doctors discovered a malignant tumor there, the station reports. The station said there were no complications, and Knowles hopes to return to work in June. He has been with the station since 1995. In addition to anchoring the 5 and 5:30 p.m. news, he is an investigative reporter.