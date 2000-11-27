Anchor answers back, plans suit

Fired Spokane, Wash., anchor Randy Shaw has issued a statement denying his former station KHQ-TV 's allegations of sexual harassment and says he plans to sue the station. In the statement, Shaw-one of the market's most popular media figures-said he was harassed himself because of concern he'd expressed over the performance of a co-worker-who later filed harassment charges against him. The co-worker is no longer with the station. Station management said Shaw was fired earlier this month, after being taken off the air, because of unacceptable behavior that he refused to address.