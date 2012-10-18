Anatomy of a Rebrand: Media Agency Background Helps Jen Neal Market E!

It's been a little more than three months since E!

Entertainment Television introduced its new on-air look, logo and the tagline

"Pop of Culture," pledging to become less celebrity-driven by

expanding its programming base into more diverse areas of cultural relevancy

that extend beyond Hollywood.

One formulator of the rebrand was media agency veteran Jen

Neal, who began working with E! in January as a consultant when the new

look and philosophy began to take shape. In June, Neal was hired as executive

VP, marketing, where she now oversees all department initiatives for the

network.

With the framework for the rebranding already chartered by

NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment chairman Bonnie Hammer and E! president

Suzanne Kolb, Neal originally joined the team to offer her expertise and

perspective from the advertiser and consumer side of the fence.

Before taking on her consulting role, Neal had served as

chief marketing officer at BBDO North America and prior to that was executive VP,

managing partner for media agency PHD, where she worked with TV clients such as

Discovery Networks and HBO. She also worked on the marketing side at the NBA

and WNBA.

Since joining E! full time, Neal has been busy with an

assortment of different projects as the network begins to promote its new look

and programming strategy to advertisers and viewers. She took some time to

discuss her move from the agency side to the network and the depth of her new

role.

What kind of

adjustment has this move to the TV network side been?

In every new job you take, there is a learning curve. It hasn't been easy

or hard, just different. On the agency side you have to represent multiple

clients and multiple brands whose goals may be different. Now I just have to

work to market one network. I've always loved television and its multiple

platforms. On the agency side, I saw only a small portion of the TV business

from the outside. Now I see all of it from the inside.

How does your

agency background help you in this job?

On the agency side, you learn about strategy and consumer insight and how

you can reach consumers in the right places. So that's similar to what I'm

doing here. I have also worked closely with TV network clients at PHD like

Discovery Network and with HBO. So I do know how they wanted to market

themselves. So I have a background in the entertainment space. And with

marketing, it's all about reaching the consumer with the right message, whether

you are marketing a product or a network.

How would you

describe your job as executive VP of marketing?

I'm responsible for leading the global brand evolution of the network.

Rolling out all the marketing initiatives, creative development, promotion and

brand alliances, including advertising and media strategies for the network.

How involved were

you with the rebranding of the network?

Bonnie Hammer and Suzanne Kolb were very involved in the initial stages of

planning the rebranding when I came in as a consultant. They were looking for a

more modern, fresh, energetic brand identity. I got involved in the process

beginning in January of this year, about six months before I was officially

brought on staff. So I helped spearhead everything for the brand evolution,

which included strategy, the creative look and feel and tagline development. It

was perfect for me to be part of that and then to join the company to implement

all of it when I came on board. I was officially hired in June and the brand

evolution light switch was turned on in July.

What is the target

audience of the rebranded network?

We are going after a dual audience of men and women, with a median age of

around 34 being the sweet spot. We want to target viewers who are pop culture

enthusiasts that keep up with the latest trends in entertainment, fashion,

music, movies, arts.

In your role of

marketing for the network, do you also work with the sales department to help

them bring advertisers in?

My sales marketing team comes up with integrated marketing plans to help

the sales side sell advertising. What helps is that having been on the agency

side, I know what ad clients are looking for in media so I can use that

knowledge to help our sales side.

Have you reached

out to any of the advertisers that you once represented while you were on the

agency side?

It's always good to have friends in the business. I have always kept a

network of people who I've work with over the years. Whether I am doing it

one-on-one or working with our sales or marketing teams, I am still having

dialogue with a lot of those people.

You're based in Los

Angeles. Does that matter when most of the media agency headquarters offices

are in New York?

In today's digital age, you can work with anyone from anywhere. So from

L.A., I can work with agencies from all over the country. Geography is no

barrier. Plus, with the new direction of E! focusing on pop culture,

Los Angeles is at the center of that world. In many ways, it

is the pulse of pop culture.

What has been the

marketing focus of the network since the rebranding light switch was turned on

in mid-July?

We continue to bring the E! brand's new look and feel across every consumer

touch point. On the air and digitally we are continuing to evolve to bring our

theme of pop culture alive in the minds of viewers. I was most recently

involved in marketing Chelsea Handler's move to her new [Chelsea Lately] studio. We worked to develop the on-air promotion

and promoting the guest appearances. On the first show in her new studio, she

had Jennifer Aniston as her guest, who gave her first interview since her

engagement. Also in conjunction with the move, to draw viewer interest, we

conducted an online auction and made available stuff from her old set. We

promoted that with social media pushes and content on our website, along with

on-air spots.

What will be your

next big marketing push?

Whitney Cummings has a new weekly talk show that will be starting in

November. So we are preparing a marketing campaign for that. A sizable

portion of our audience enjoys comedy with shows like Chelsea Lately, The Soup and Fashion Police.

Whitney's show will give us another comedy voice. We do have a lot of

interesting things planned for the coming months but I can't discuss them

publicly at this point.

E! has two major live

events coming up early next year-the red carpet pre-shows for the Golden Globe Awards in January and the Grammy Awards in February. When do you start promoting those two shows?

We'll begin promoting those telecasts in

December and build up in the final two weeks before each of the events to let

people know that E! is the destination for both red carpet shows.