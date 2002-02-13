Ananda prospects dim
King World Productions' freshman syndicated daytime series, The Ananda
Lewis Show, could be history.
Insiders said the show's production crew has been told that the talker will
be canceled at the end of February.
A King World spokesman denied that the plug has been pulled, saying, 'No
decision on the show will be made until after the February sweeps.'
So far this season, the talk show, aimed at younger female viewers, has
averaged a 1.2 household rating and a 0.6 in women 18 through 49, according to
Nielsen Media Research.
