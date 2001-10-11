Ananda exec departs

Increased stress over maintaining a bi-coastal lifestyle since the terrorist attacks has led Jose Pretlow to exit his post as executive producer of The Ananda Lewis Show.

From the start, it was hard commuting between New York, where the rookie King World series is taped, and Los Angeles, where his family resides, but it became "even more so" in the weeks following the tragedy, said a King World spokesperson.

New York-based David Armour, former co-executive producer of Ricki Lake and Queen Latifah, has been named the new executive producer of Ananda Lewis. Most recently, Armour created game show pilot Put it To The Test for Studios USA . - Susanne Ault