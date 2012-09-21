Analytics Firm Picks 10 Most Anticipated Fall Shows Based on Social Chatter

Networked Insights, the analytics company that uses social

network data to help brands understand how viewers respond to TV shows and advertising,

has issued a list of the 10 most anticipated new 2012 fall broadcast network

series.





NI -- which is funded by Goldman Sachs -- analyzes conversations

in social media across the Internet. The social data comes from a variety of

social media channels such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and thousands of blogs

and forums.





The shows on the list aren't necessarily the ones most

likely to succeed, but are those that have been most discussed by potential

viewers.





The series with the highest social index ranked from one to

ten are: The New Normal (NBC); Revolution (NBC); The Mindy

Project (Fox); Elementary (CBS); The

Following (Fox, midseason); The Carrie Diaries (The CW); Arrow (The

CW); Last Resort (ABC); Nashville (ABC); and Vegas (CBS).





The study does offer one-sentence summaries for each of the

10 shows stating why they have a chance for success. Regarding the most

anticipated series, NBC's The New Normal, the study says it's "funny,

semi-realistic and like Modern Family meets Glee," while

second pick, NBC's Revolution,

is an "intriguing premise and has fan favorite showrunners [Eric Kripke, of Supernatural fame, who created the

series with J.J. Abrams and Jon Favreau]."





Networked Insights has done work with both TV networks and

advertisers, and recently formed a partnership with MagnaGlobal, the strategy,

intelligence and media investment arm of Mediabrands, which oversees media

agencies such as Initiative and Universal McCann, among others.





NI's clients include CBS, Turner, MTV, Lifetime, Starcom

MediaVest Group, AT&T, Kraft, P&G, MillerCoors and Verizon.





The analytical research also says Fox's The Following

resonates because it has "Kevin Bacon cast in a solid plot," while The Mindy

Project is "a nice mix of humor and realism."





ABC's The Last Resort has "a strong cast and crew,"

while the network's Nashville stars Connie Britton who is seen by many

as a "great actress."





CBS' Elementary drew praise because "Sherlock Holmes

stories in general are very enjoyable," while for Vegas, "the star-studded

cast is the draw, particularly Michael Chiklis."





And about The CW's The Carrie Diaries it says, "AnnaSophia

Robb is worth watching it for, and the plot works," while for Arrow, "it

has a familiar cast and style for current CW viewers."





Networked Insights also included additional show-by-show

detail and information gleaned from the online posts it monitored from May 1 through

Sept. 12.



The New Normal

(NBC)





Showrunner Ryan Murphy's comedic style resonates strongly

with viewers.



Viewers are excited to watch The Real

Housewives of Atlanta cast member NeNe Leakes in a new role for her.



Among the sentiment of those discussing the show, 13% identified it as

positive, 3% negative and 84% neutral.



Revolution

(NBC)





Viewers expressed excitement after watching the extended

teaser during the Olympics.





Many viewers think the show has promise but have doubts that

NBC can resist cancelling the show.





It is being discussed across social networks by fans of The

CW's Supernatural, Fox's Alcatraz, NBC's Awake and TNT's Falling Skies.





Viewer sentiment for the show is 46% positive, 4% negative

and 50% neutral.



The Mindy Project

(Fox)





Show star Mindy Kaling has a large social following and is

considered very funny in everything she does.





The show contains situations that are relatable to viewers.





It is being discussed across social networks by fans of Fox's

The New Girl and NBC's The Office.





Viewer sentiment for the show is 33% positive, 6%

negative and 61% neutral.



Elementary (CBS)





Overall, viewers are happy with the casting.





With Watson being a woman, viewers discuss the possibility

of a romance between her and Holmes.





The show is being discussed across social networks by fans

of CSI: Miami and PBS' Sherlock.





Viewer sentiment for the show is 31% positive, 8% negative

and 61% neutral.



The Following

(Fox)





Showrunner Kevin Williamson is drawing heavy viewer

attention, but Kevin Bacon has him beat for leading viewer interest.





The show is being discussed across social networks by fans

of CBS' Person of Interest and USA's Burn Notice.





Viewer sentiment is 35% positive, 10% negative and 55%

neutral.



The Carrie Diaries

(The CW)





AnnaSophia Robb is a huge draw for tuning in.





Viewers like the concept.





The show is being discussed across social networks by fans

of The CW's Gossip Girl, ABC's Revenge and HBO's Girls.





Viewer sentiment is 31% positive, 4% negative and 65%

neutral.



Arrow (The CW)





Fans of The CW know the cast and feel it is an aesthetic fit

to what they are used to watching on the network.





Original Green Arrow

comic fans are not impressed with the reinterpretation.





The show is being discussed across social networks by fans

of The CW's Smallville and The Vampire Diairies.





Viewer sentiment is 12% positive, 9% negative and 79% neutral.



Last Resort

(ABC)





While Scott Speedman gets a lot of publicity, Andre Braugher

has more social conversation.





Shawn Ryan is still remembered for his previous TV hits

including The Shield on FX.





The show is being discussed across social networks by fans

of TNT's Leverage and USA's Burn Notice.





Viewer sentiment is 21% positive, 9% negative and 70%

neutral.



Nashville (ABC)





Viewers offer much praise of series costar Connie Britton.





There's mixed sentiment around costar Hayden Panettiere, but

a majority of viewers thinks she fits the role.





The show is being discussed across social networks by fans

of ABC Family's The Secret Life of the

American Teenager and ABC's GCB.





Viewer sentiment is 25% positive, 5% negative and 70%

neutral.



Vegas (CBS)





The show's cast-which includes Dennis Quaid and Michael

Chiklis-is much more of a draw to viewers that the plot and story line.





The show is being discussed across social networks by fans

of FX's The Shield, HBO's Boardwalk Empire and AMC's Mad Men.





Viewer sentiment is 23% positive, 3% negative and 74%

neutral.