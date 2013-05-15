Analytics Company Uses Social Media to Gauge the New Broadcast Series

Networked Insights, the analytics company that uses social

network data to help brands understand how viewers are responding to TV shows

and advertising, has issued its list of broadcast network shows it recommends

marketers either buy or avoid.





It delivers recommendations on specific TV shows by

analyzing conversations in social media across the Internet. The social data analysis

comes from a variety of social media channels including Facebook, Twitter,

YouTube and thousands of blogs and forums.





Among the new series introduced this week by the five major

broadcast networks that NI recommends to marketers as those which are likely to

succeed based on positive social media engagement are Fox dramas Sleepy

Hollow and Almost Human and comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine; NBC

dramas The Blacklist,Believe and Crisis; ABC drama Marvel's

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and comedy Super Fun Night; CBS drama Intelligence and sitcom The Crazy

Ones; and CW drama Reign.





The list of new series NI is recommending media buyers pass

on includes NBC drama Ironside and sitcom Sean Saves the World;

Fox comedies Us and Them and Surviving Jack; ABC drama Mind

Games and comedy Back in the Game; CBS drama Hostages and

sitcom The Millers; and CW drama The Originals.





What's the methodology once all the information is gathered

from social media? Here's what NI says:





Winners and losers are picked based upon a mixture of

conversation volume, sentiment and themes.

Conversation volume is the initial metric, used to classify shows as winners or

losers because it indicates whether or not a show is content that

viewers/consumers want to engage with.

Sentiment is the next metric to be used, as measuring the volume of reaction is

not enough without a concept of what direction the conversation is heading

toward.

Conversation themes are used to apply context to the conversation volume and

sentiments to determine if positive or negative sentiment is completely related

to the show or cast, not the network.

That's all well and good, provided Networked Insights has a

good track record. In fact, last year, they picked 13 shows to succeed, and

while not all were hits or even major successes, six of them were renewed for

next season. Even more impressive, however, of the nine shows they suggested

buyers pass on, all nine were cancelled.





The six new shows NI recommended media agencies buy last

season that were renewed were: Fox drama The Following, ABC drama Nashville,

NBC drama Revolution, CW dramas Arrow and The CarrieDiaries,

and Fox sitcom The Mindy Project.





The nine shows NI recommended buyers stay away from last

season, which were cancelled at some point, were CBS dramas Made in Jersey

and Golden Boy; Fox drama The Mob Doctor and sitcom Benand Kate; ABC sitcoms Malibu

Country and The Family Tools and drama Zero Hour; NBC sitcom Go

On; and CW drama Emily Owens, M.D.





Here is what NI research says about the shows it is

recommending for the 2013-14 season:



Almost Human, Fox: Has the most social media engagement of

all the Fox new series pickups. J.J. Abrams is driving strong, positive

reception with 62% of conversations mentioning him as the main reason for

tuning in. Series star Karl Urban is getting 35% of the conversation.

Believe, NBC: 54% like the premise of the show, while 27%

of the conversation is driven by J.J. Abrams.

The Blacklist, NBC: The similarity to USA's hit drama White

Collar is mentioned in 68% of the conversations.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fox: Andre Braugher is driving 32% of the

conversation, more than the main star Andy Samberg.

The Crazy Ones, CBS: Sarah Michelle Gellar is driving 71% of the

social conversation.

Crisis, NBC: 71% like the premise.

Intelligence, CBS: Series star Josh Holloway is driving 49% of

the social engagement.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., ABC: Has the most social media

engagement of any new ABC series, with 45% of the conversation about the Agent

Phil Coulson character.

Reign, The CW: 74% of the conversations are positive about the

story line.

Sleepy Hollow, Fox: Fantasy dramas drive strong social

engagement. The unique premise of the series is mentioned in 43% of the

conversations, while 18% like the involvement of the former Fringe showrunners.

Super Fun Night, ABC: Series star Rebel Wilson is driving

positive social response-45% of conversations are about her.