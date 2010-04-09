Analysts Enthused By Discovery Upfront

Upfront Central: Complete Upfront Coverage from B&C

Deutsche Bank and Miller Tabak & Co. raised price targets for Discovery

Communications this morning, Apr. 9, thanks to a strong upfront presentation

from the factual giant.

Miller Tabak analyst, David

Joyce, increased his targets after attending the celebrity-fuelled show at Lincoln Center which featured appearances by

Oprah Winfrey, Mike Tyson and Shania Twain. The event was attended by many

other Wall Street executives, agency buyers, marketers and press.

Joyce said that he was

increasing Discovery's short term target to $39 from $36 as, "We believe

Discovery's unique edu-tainment, celebrity-driven, and visually appealing

content and worldwide awareness should continue to drive advertiser enthusiasm

for well-defined network brands that are still generating viewership gains."

In a note to investors he said,

"There are too many interesting content highlights to mention, but some of the

wow-factors, in addition to the current BBC

co-production miniseries [Life], include

the new 5-year, 60-episode Curiosity

series driven by company founder John Hendricks; the Oprah Winfrey Network and

her participation and celebrity attraction; and the new 3D network launch."

Separately,

Deustche Bank raised its price target by a dollar to $38 and reaffirmed a buy

for the top tier cable content giant. Discovery Communications reports first

quarter 2010 results on Friday, Apr. 30.

Deutsche Bank Media Analyst Doug Mitchelson, predicts that the company's second quarter scatter versus scatter market will be up 10% year on year. "Buzz for the Oprah Winfrey Network continues to build," the analyst told investors in a note Apr. 9,"though it remains difficult to project potential profits this early." The new network is expected to launch on January 1, 2011.