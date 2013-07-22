Analyst: TWC Should Auction Off CBS Channel Spots
As the carriage dispute between Time Warner Cable and CBS
edges closer to its July 24 day of reckoning, BTIG Research media analyst
Richard Greenfield suggested the MSO auction off the broadcaster's channel
positions in its two top markets as a way to gain additional leverage as well
as fill its coffers with additional cash.
In a blog
posting Monday, Greenfield suggested TWC auction off the Channel 2 position
on its New York and Los Angeles systems, a move that would add to the cable
operator's already significant leverage in negotiations.
Greenfield
has noted in past blog postings that he believes CBS has overestimated its
clout in the ongoing talks - National Football League games and other
significant content are not scheduled until mid-September, about two months
away.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.