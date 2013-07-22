Analyst: TWC Should Auction Off CBS Channel Spots

As the carriage dispute between Time Warner Cable and CBS

edges closer to its July 24 day of reckoning, BTIG Research media analyst

Richard Greenfield suggested the MSO auction off the broadcaster's channel

positions in its two top markets as a way to gain additional leverage as well

as fill its coffers with additional cash.

In a blog

posting Monday, Greenfield suggested TWC auction off the Channel 2 position

on its New York and Los Angeles systems, a move that would add to the cable

operator's already significant leverage in negotiations.

Greenfield

has noted in past blog postings that he believes CBS has overestimated its

clout in the ongoing talks - National Football League games and other

significant content are not scheduled until mid-September, about two months

away.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.