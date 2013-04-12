Analyst: Netflix Now Most Watched 'Cable Network'
If Netflix was a cable channel it would be the most watched
in terms of daily usage, BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield declared Thursday
after crunching some numbers based on a Facebook
post by Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.
"We believe Netflix streaming per sub/day is now over
87 [minutes] and, in turn, Netflix is now likely the most watched cable
network, essentially in-line with the Disney Channel," Greenfield wrote in
a blog
post (registration required)] on Thursday.
He is basing part of his analysis on Hastings's Facebook
post, which noted that Netflix had exceeded 4 billion streaming hours globally
for the first quarter of 2013. Greenfield extrapolates that the number is
somewhere in the neighborhood of 4.150 billion hours.
