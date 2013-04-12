Analyst: Netflix Now Most Watched 'Cable Network'

If Netflix was a cable channel it would be the most watched

in terms of daily usage, BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield declared Thursday

after crunching some numbers based on a Facebook

post by Netflix CEO Reed Hastings.

"We believe Netflix streaming per sub/day is now over

87 [minutes] and, in turn, Netflix is now likely the most watched cable

network, essentially in-line with the Disney Channel," Greenfield wrote in

a blog

post (registration required)] on Thursday.

He is basing part of his analysis on Hastings's Facebook

post, which noted that Netflix had exceeded 4 billion streaming hours globally

for the first quarter of 2013. Greenfield extrapolates that the number is

somewhere in the neighborhood of 4.150 billion hours.

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.