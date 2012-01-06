Analyst: Dolan Moves Forced Rutledge Resignation

According to BTIG Research analyst Richard Greenfield, Cablevision Systems chief operating officer Tom Rutledge abruptly resigned from that position in December after a concentrated effort by his boss, CEO James Dolan, to take a more proactive role in running the cable operations.

Citing information from several unnamed sources familiar with the company, Greenfield, in a lengthy blog postFriday,mapped out a scenario where Dolan, unhappy with the direction the cable operations were taking, began to chip away at Rutledge's control of what many analysts had called the best run cable system in the country.

Cablevision declined to comment on Greenfield's blog post, citing its policy not to comment on analysts' reports.

