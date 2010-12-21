Analyst: Cablevision Top Pick for 2011

Miller Tabak media analyst David Joyce selected Cablevision Systems

as his top stock pick for 2011, citing the cable company's strong

commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Joyce slapped a "buy"

rating and a $44 per share 12-month price target on the stock, citing

such shareholder friendly actions as its planned spin-off of Rainbow Media Holdings,

a 25% increase in its dividend, a share repurchase program and its

intent to keep leverage in the 4-to-5 times cash flow range, implying

that more buybacks or acquisitions could be in the hopper over time.

"We

expect the media stocks with catalysts demonstrating

shareholder-friendly moves, and an ability to remain competitive in the

face of, and leveraging, the rapidly-evolving digital landscape, to have

the best performance in 2011," Joyce wrote.

Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com