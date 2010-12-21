Analyst: Cablevision Top Pick for 2011
Miller Tabak media analyst David Joyce selected Cablevision Systems
as his top stock pick for 2011, citing the cable company's strong
commitment to returning value to shareholders.
Joyce slapped a "buy"
rating and a $44 per share 12-month price target on the stock, citing
such shareholder friendly actions as its planned spin-off of Rainbow Media Holdings,
a 25% increase in its dividend, a share repurchase program and its
intent to keep leverage in the 4-to-5 times cash flow range, implying
that more buybacks or acquisitions could be in the hopper over time.
"We
expect the media stocks with catalysts demonstrating
shareholder-friendly moves, and an ability to remain competitive in the
face of, and leveraging, the rapidly-evolving digital landscape, to have
the best performance in 2011," Joyce wrote.
