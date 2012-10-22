Analyst Boosts Cablevision Rating to 'Buy'
Canaccord Genuity analyst Thomas Eagan has upgraded the
rating on Cablevision from "hold" to "buy," citing its
expectation that the company will raise rates, could sell the recently acquired
Bresnan Communications, and that the Dolan family could again try to take the
company public.
Equity raised its target price on Monday for the stock from
$18 to $23, in part due to the projected higher revenue in 2013 from the
expected raise in rates.
It says the risk to that "buy" recommendation is
that Cablevision decides not to raise rates and, instead, targets increased
market share. Verizon boosting its build-out in New York and New Jersey would
also affect that rating.
