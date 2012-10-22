Analyst Boosts Cablevision Rating to 'Buy'

Canaccord Genuity analyst Thomas Eagan has upgraded the

rating on Cablevision from "hold" to "buy," citing its

expectation that the company will raise rates, could sell the recently acquired

Bresnan Communications, and that the Dolan family could again try to take the

company public.

Equity raised its target price on Monday for the stock from

$18 to $23, in part due to the projected higher revenue in 2013 from the

expected raise in rates.

It says the risk to that "buy" recommendation is

that Cablevision decides not to raise rates and, instead, targets increased

market share. Verizon boosting its build-out in New York and New Jersey would

also affect that rating.