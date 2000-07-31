Analysis firms ASI Entertainment and Nielsen Media Research have partnered with personal television supplier TiVo to study the effects new media technologies will have on the TV and advertising industries. The project, entitled "National In-Home TV Lab" will look at a representative sample of 1,500 U.S. homes, which TiVo will supply with its TV recording devices. Currently, advertisers fear that such devices (also supplied by ReplayTV) would allow viewers to watch their favorite shows without commercials. Nielsen, ASI and TiVo are aiming to offer alternative ways for advertisers to get their message across to viewers. "By working closely with Nielsen and ASI to provide the television industry with accurate audience data in this new 'time-shifted' universe of personal TV, TiVo will help programmers and advertisers speak more effectively to their audiences," said Stacy Jolna, TiVo's chief programming officer and vice president of media partnerships.