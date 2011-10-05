ANA Alliance for Family Entertainment Searches for America's Newest Comedy Writer

The Association of National Advertisers' Alliance for

Family Entertainment has announced its first annual Search for America's Newest

Comedy Writer, a nationwide contest offering a $5,000 prize to the writer who

submits the best original, half-hour comedy format script.

The winner of the contest, which will start accepting

script submissions on Wednesday, Oct. 5, will also receive personal mentoring from

John Wells, executive producer of ER,

ThirdWatch, The West Wing,

Shameless and Southland.

"Marketers of family brands are often stymied in finding

shows to support that offer smart, sophisticated takes on family life that

everybody can watch and enjoy," says Bob Liodice, president and CEO of the ANA.

"So our determination to find and help fund the production of promising family scripts

and encourage emerging young talent to write stories about modern family life

is good for business."

Scripts may be submitted until Oct. 28, with judging beginning

Oct. 28 until Nov. 11. The winner will be announced on or around Nov. 28. For

more information, visit www.comedywritercontest.com.