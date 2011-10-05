ANA Alliance for Family Entertainment Searches for America's Newest Comedy Writer
The Association of National Advertisers' Alliance for
Family Entertainment has announced its first annual Search for America's Newest
Comedy Writer, a nationwide contest offering a $5,000 prize to the writer who
submits the best original, half-hour comedy format script.
The winner of the contest, which will start accepting
script submissions on Wednesday, Oct. 5, will also receive personal mentoring from
John Wells, executive producer of ER,
ThirdWatch, The West Wing,
Shameless and Southland.
"Marketers of family brands are often stymied in finding
shows to support that offer smart, sophisticated takes on family life that
everybody can watch and enjoy," says Bob Liodice, president and CEO of the ANA.
"So our determination to find and help fund the production of promising family scripts
and encourage emerging young talent to write stories about modern family life
is good for business."
Scripts may be submitted until Oct. 28, with judging beginning
Oct. 28 until Nov. 11. The winner will be announced on or around Nov. 28. For
more information, visit www.comedywritercontest.com.
