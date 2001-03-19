AMs
WHNC Henderson and WCBQ Oxford, N.C.
Price: $650,000
Buyer: Heaven Network Inc., Silver Spring, Md. (Alvin Jones, president); no other broadcast interests
Sellers: Anita and Alvin Woodlief, Oxford; no other broadcast interests
Facilities: WHNC : 890 kHz, 1 kW day; WCBQ : 1340 kHz, 1 kW
Formats: Both gospel
Broker: Hadden & Associates
WSGC (formerly WWRK) Elberton, Ga.
Price: $100,000
Buyer: Sorenson Southeast Radio (see Combo item, above)
Seller: J. Scott Smith, Elberton; no other broadcast interests. Note: Smith paid $5,000 for station last year (Changing Hands, March 13, 2000)
Facilities: 1400 kHz, 1 kW
Format: Oldies
66.6% of WYEA Sylacauga, Ala.
Price: $43,857
Buyer: John H. Vogel, Sylacauga (currently 33.3% owner); no other broadcast interests
Sellers: Gary Mitchell and Roberrt D. Pearce, Sylacauga (each 33.3% owners); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 1290 kHz, 1 kW day, 50 W night
Format: Christian
35% of WTZK Black Mountain, N.C.
Price: $35,000
Buyer: Lucy Stone Management, Flat Rock, N.C. (Raymond Donaton, president; Truett Yarbrough, 49% owner of seller/to be 65% owner); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Black Mountain Broadcasting Corp., Black Mountain (Maritza Yarbrough, 51% owner/to be 0% owner); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 1350 kHz, 1 kW day, 74 W night
Format: Country, bluegrass, gospel
