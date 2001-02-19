AMs
WJZZ Kingsley, Mich.
Price:
$225,000
Buyer:
Fort Bend Broadcasting Co., Houston (Roy E. Henderson, president/owner); is buying WLDR(AM) Traverse City, Mich. and KAJI(FM) Point Comfort, Texas. Henderson also owns/has interest in three AMs and 13 other FMs
Seller:
Radio One Inc., Lanham, Md. (Catherine L. Hughes, chairwoman/owner; Alfred Liggins, president); owns/is buying 47 other radio stations
Facilities:
1270 kHz, 50 kW day, 2.5 kW CH
Format:
Currently dark
WDDZ Zion/Chicago, Ill.
Price:
$100,000
Buyer:
WDDZ LLC, Racine, Wis. (Robert C. Jeffers, president); owns WBJZ(AM ) Racine
Seller:
ABC Inc., New York (Robert A. Iger, president; John Hare, vice president/president, Radio Division [Walt Disney Co., parent (Robert Iger, president)]); owns/is buying 10 TVs, 18 FMs and 32 other AMs, including WLS-TV-AM, WMVP(AM), WRDZ(AM) and WXCD(FM) Chicago
Facilities:
1500 kHz, 250 W day
Format:
Radio Disney
WQBC Vicksburg, Miss.
Price:
$100,000
Buyer:
Corley Rushing Communications LLC, Vicksburg (Michael F. Corley and Jerry W. Rushing, principals); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
WQBC Radio Inc., Vicksburg (William Stanford, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
1420 kHz, 5 kW day, 500 W
Format:
News/talk
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.