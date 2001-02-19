WJZZ Kingsley, Mich.

Price:

$225,000

Buyer:

Fort Bend Broadcasting Co., Houston (Roy E. Henderson, president/owner); is buying WLDR(AM) Traverse City, Mich. and KAJI(FM) Point Comfort, Texas. Henderson also owns/has interest in three AMs and 13 other FMs

Seller:

Radio One Inc., Lanham, Md. (Catherine L. Hughes, chairwoman/owner; Alfred Liggins, president); owns/is buying 47 other radio stations

Facilities:

1270 kHz, 50 kW day, 2.5 kW CH

Format:

Currently dark

WDDZ Zion/Chicago, Ill.

Price:

$100,000

Buyer:

WDDZ LLC, Racine, Wis. (Robert C. Jeffers, president); owns WBJZ(AM ) Racine

Seller:

ABC Inc., New York (Robert A. Iger, president; John Hare, vice president/president, Radio Division [Walt Disney Co., parent (Robert Iger, president)]); owns/is buying 10 TVs, 18 FMs and 32 other AMs, including WLS-TV-AM, WMVP(AM), WRDZ(AM) and WXCD(FM) Chicago

Facilities:

1500 kHz, 250 W day

Format:

Radio Disney

WQBC Vicksburg, Miss.

Price:

$100,000

Buyer:

Corley Rushing Communications LLC, Vicksburg (Michael F. Corley and Jerry W. Rushing, principals); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

WQBC Radio Inc., Vicksburg (William Stanford, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

1420 kHz, 5 kW day, 500 W

Format:

News/talk